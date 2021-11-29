3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $186,900

Extremely well-cared for home full of character and charm with many nice updates in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools! Interior features original hardwood floors, doors, trim & hardware, original hand-plastered molding in living rm, & curved archways! Larger, newly painted kitchen with room for a table. 2 larger bedrooms on main, one with a large patio door connected to a sun room w/3 walls of windows! All new flooring upstairs w/great flex space for an office/rec rm & has lg windows bringing in an abundance of light. Lower level is open-could be a family/workout rm. Completely fenced-in back yard perfect for pets! Garage on alley w/extra carport. New central AC (2019), water heater (2020), water softener (2020), gas dryer (2021). Home inspection completed & posted on MLS!