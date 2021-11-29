Extremely well-cared for home full of character and charm with many nice updates in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools! Interior features original hardwood floors, doors, trim & hardware, original hand-plastered molding in living rm, & curved archways! Larger, newly painted kitchen with room for a table. 2 larger bedrooms on main, one with a large patio door connected to a sun room w/3 walls of windows! All new flooring upstairs w/great flex space for an office/rec rm & has lg windows bringing in an abundance of light. Lower level is open-could be a family/workout rm. Completely fenced-in back yard perfect for pets! Garage on alley w/extra carport. New central AC (2019), water heater (2020), water softener (2020), gas dryer (2021). Home inspection completed & posted on MLS!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $186,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The amount of adversity Rob Leitz has faced in the past three years would bring many to their breaking point, his series of devastating health…
There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…
A La Crosse woman was charged Tuesday after using an alias to procure a prescription for opioids.
Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in central Wisconsin.
The Eagles couldn't overcome an early 20-point deficit.
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds," authorities said.
"The pandemic has certainly contributed to more worker shortages, but it wasn't that we didn't know that this was coming."
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the opening day parade for Rotary Lights will return Friday for the celebration’s 27th year.
Thirty counties in Wisconsin have reached critically high levels of COVID-19, with La Crosse County remaining very high.