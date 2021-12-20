3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $188,900

Nicely maintained 1 owner 3 bed/2 bath quad level home. This home features a spacious living room, kitchen and dining rooms on the main level, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, a huge family room downstairs that walks out to the oversized 2.5 car garage, and then the full unfinished basement for lots of storage space. High efficiency furnace was new in 2019 and the exterior has updated windows, siding and roof. All of this in a great location close to Myrick park. The floor joists were reclaimed lumber and are much bigger than normal. This house is solid! Call today to see this fine home!