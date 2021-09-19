 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900

Conveniently located close to shopping and public transportation. 3 bedroom ranch home with 1 full bath and an attached one car garage. Newer A/C and furnace. Cozy finished lower level family for friends and family. Relaxing covered back deck over looks the fenced in back yard. New shed and kitchen appliances stay.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News