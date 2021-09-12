3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $194,900

This idyllic 3 bedroom cape cod charmer is sure to please. From the refinished hardwood floors to the to the trim that looks as good today as it did when it was installed, this home has been lovingly cared for by only 2 owners over the past 71 years. The main level has a bright cheery kitchen, large dining room and living room, the master bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The lower level has family room, laundry room, a second half bath, and lots of storage. Be sure to check out the 3 season porch and patio area the overlooks the nicely landscaped fenced backyard. In addition to the garage there is carport parking for another vehicle. Call today to see this fine home!