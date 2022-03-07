 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $194,900

If you've been waiting for the perfect starter home, wait no longer! This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside with recent mechanical updates (Central air, furnace, electrical). The bright and open kitchen & living is perfect for quiet days and nights in! Downstairs, the finished basement offers a huge recreational space for your ideas. A home you will not want to miss!

