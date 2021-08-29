3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $199,000

Spacious home with lots to love (2 lots included). This comfortable home has an abundance of main floor living space from large kitchen to huge family room, dining room living room and a bonus sitting room or or potential 4th bedroom. Family room opens up to a big deck and a whole second buildable lot (2020 Adams St) for lots of outdoor space and recreation. The upstairs has a huge master bedroom with 3 closets, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. And don't miss the 2 fireplaces, the family room wet bar and the 2.5 car garage that is just 2 steps from the back door. Call today to see this spacious home!