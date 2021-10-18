3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $199,900

Wonderful location for this walkout 3 bedroom 3 bath ranch with attached two car garage. Beautiful views of the bluffs in a desirable southside neighborhood. Nice layout with large master bedroom and bath, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and nice sized living room. Lower level has a cozy family room with a brick wood burning fireplace, plus a rec room with pool table, laundry room, third bedroom and an additional bath. Updates include new furnace, newer water heater, and garage door. Come and see this great property today! This is an estate and is being sold ''as-is''