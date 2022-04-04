3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $199,900

Don't miss out on this charming bungalow with great views of Grandad Bluff! This move in ready home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage and charming archways. The upstairs features a large master bedroom or a bonus room. There is plenty of room in the full basement including room for a bedroom or two, a laundry room and bathroom. The home also features a newer roof, newer windows, a newer furnace, and updated plumbing. The home is located near Central High School, the village shopping center, Festival, Erickson Pool and numerous parks!