3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $200,000

2017 newly built Ranch on dead end street w/attached 2 car garage. Sellers need to sell & property is subject to bank approval, and closing must take place by 1/14/22. Make an offer. Solid panel interior doors, most carpeting needs replacing, Kitchen, dining rm & baths have vinyl plank flooring. Main floor laundry, deck off dining rm, lower level has egress window for possible 4th bdrm and is plumbed for another bath. Located blocks from Shopping. You'll can equity right away with this home with just a little work.