3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $210,000

Charming 3 bedrm, 2 bathrm, Cape Cod w/ oak wood floors, updated lighting, door and kitchen hardware, countertops. Relax by the natural wood burning fireplace. Plenty of space to relax, entertain, work at home -- main level includes living rm, family rm, kitchen, dining rm and 4 season porch. The porch and/or roomy dining room awaits your needs and desired uses -- offices, playroom, exercise, delicious dinner & game parties. Flat driveway leads to your 2-car garage w/carport. Large deck for outdoor gathering. Handy location near schools, park, shopping. Large, unfinished basement w/full light window ready for your finishing touches, hobbies, expanded living space. Basement storage shelves included. Offers are due 4 pm Sunday, March 6. Presenting Monday, March 7 per sellers' schedule.