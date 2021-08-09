 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $214,900

Check out this well maintained split-level home conveniently located on the south side of La Crosse. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a 2.5-car garage with an insulated workshop for any of your projects. The main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. It also features a modern kitchen and dining area with access to the spacious deck which overlooks the fenced in backyard and garden. On the lower level of the home you will find an open finished family room with full bathroom along with large amount of storage capabilities and access to the backyard.

