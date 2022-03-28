 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,000

Located in a desirable southside neighborhood, this home offers a comfortable layout. Semi open concept with large skylights in both the kitchen and great room that add lots of natural lighting, along with a great bay window! Entertain or relax in the spacious finished LL family room. Kitchen comes complete with all appliances and offers plenty of cupboard and counter space for your favorite foodie projects. Off the dining area you will love the french doors that lead to a large deck that overlooks a completely 6 FT fenced yard. As a bonus, there are 2 garden sheds, a patio with firepit and a small decorative pond. This is the just the home you have been waiting for. Schedule a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News