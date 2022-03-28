3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,000

Located in a desirable southside neighborhood, this home offers a comfortable layout. Semi open concept with large skylights in both the kitchen and great room that add lots of natural lighting, along with a great bay window! Entertain or relax in the spacious finished LL family room. Kitchen comes complete with all appliances and offers plenty of cupboard and counter space for your favorite foodie projects. Off the dining area you will love the french doors that lead to a large deck that overlooks a completely 6 FT fenced yard. As a bonus, there are 2 garden sheds, a patio with firepit and a small decorative pond. This is the just the home you have been waiting for. Schedule a showing today!