 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,900

A mid-century modern dream! Set in a sought-after Southside La Crosse neighborhood, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has plenty of character, charm, and space! Including original refinished hardwood floors, new appliances, and a cute screened-in porch to enjoy a morning coffee! Spacious and bright living spaces make this home full of creative possibilities!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News