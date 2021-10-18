3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Spacious 3-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath south La Crosse ranch home w/an attached 2 car garage (access to basement) conveniently located near shopping, schools, & hospitals! This home has an ideal main floor layout w/a large living room, which leads to the eat-in kitchen (appliances included), 3 spacious bedrooms (master bed w/a 1/2 bath) & additional full bath. The lower level offers ample entertaining space, 3/4 bath, den/4th non-conforming bedroom, abundant storage space, convenient laundry facility (washer & dryer included) & access to the 2 car garage. With some easy cosmetic updates (flooring, paint, light fixtures), this home is sure to shine while providing an opportunity to add value with some sweat equity!