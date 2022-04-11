3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Picturesque and cheery cape cod home ! This delightful home offers original hardwood floors, cheerful colors, and all the character and warmth you desire. Dining room has a custom built in hutch and the kitchen is newly remodeled with quartz countertops, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are modern, with fixtures and finishes and colors you'd find in a magazine. The lower level is ideal for recreation, hobbies or entertaining! Exposed beams and fun details give it an extra flair. The sunny back porch and deck is great for relaxing! The fenced in yard has been landscaped and planted with loving care for you to enjoy this spring and summer. The A/C, furnace, water heater and roof have all been replaced in the last 10 years! All of this could be yours to call home!