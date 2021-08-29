3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $225,000

Great investment opportunity to own 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home 1/2 block from UWL campus. These properties do not come on the market often. Currently used as a rental with no vacancy time at all. Property is well taken care of and currently rents for $1,750/month with lease through May 2022. New owner will take on Lease. Property features hardwood floors with screened in front porch and well maintained landscaping. Updates include recent roof (2015), upgraded bathroom, updated concrete work on sidewalk (2020), newer appliances, and newer high efficiency windows. Property has detached 2 car garage with on-site parking and street parking available. Property includes central air and whole house dehumidifier in basement. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity!