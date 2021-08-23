Spacious home with lots to love. This comfortable home has an abundance of main floor living space from large kitchen to huge family room, dining room living room and a bonus sitting room or or potential 4th bedroom. Family room opens up to a big deck and a whole second lot (2020 Adams St) for lot of outdoor space and recreation. The upstairs has a huge master bedroom with 3 closets, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. And don't miss the 2 fireplaces, the family room wet bar and the 2.5 car garage that is just 2 steps from the back door. Call today to see this spacious home!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $227,000
