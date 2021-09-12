3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,000

Nicely updated and lovingly maintained 1 owner home in great southside neighborhood. This home features a large main floor family room addition with gas fireplace, living room with wood fireplace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, lots of closets and spacious bedrooms. There are original hardwood floors under the carpeting on the main level. Lower level is mostly finished with a rec room, non-conforming bedroom, laundry room and lots of storage. Furnace and A/C were new in 2016 and roof and siding have also been replaced. There is a nice back patio area and 2 car garage. Sellers are selling ''as is''. Call today to see this fine home!