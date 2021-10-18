3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,000

Beautifully updated and well kept 3 bedroom 1 bath home on desirable La Crosse Southside. Must see to feel all the detail and care that has been given to this home. Property features updated maintenance free composite decking, fresh paint throughout, tasteful landscaping, new hardwood flooring, complete bathroom remodel, finished basement, 2 car detached garage, and much more. New major mechanical upgrades include new furnace, AC, and water heater all within last 1.5 years. Huge back yard with patio to enjoy watching the sunset over the bluffs. A turnkey property ready for new owners to call it home.