 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,000

Beautifully updated and well kept 3 bedroom 1 bath home on desirable La Crosse Southside. Must see to feel all the detail and care that has been given to this home. Property features updated maintenance free composite decking, fresh paint throughout, tasteful landscaping, new hardwood flooring, complete bathroom remodel, finished basement, 2 car detached garage, and much more. New major mechanical upgrades include new furnace, AC, and water heater all within last 1.5 years. Huge back yard with patio to enjoy watching the sunset over the bluffs. A turnkey property ready for new owners to call it home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News