3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $229,900

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Cape Cod on nice corner lot. This home has an updated kitchen with Solid surface counter tops, and Stainless Steel appliances. A large fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining! This home is a must see.

