3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,900

This is the one you have been waiting for! Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home from inside to out. Updates include all new siding, new gutters, new interior/exterior doors, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Major mechanicals updated in recent years include AC, Water Heater, and Water Softener. Updated kitchen with brand new smart appliances, butcher block counter tops, and subway title back splash. A large partial fenced in back yard on quite south side of La Crosse neighborhood. Huge 2.5 car garage with subpanel which includes attached enclosure storage area and property has 200 amp service. All the updates have been done and ready for new owners to make this house a home.