3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,900

Must-see well-maintained and updated home. Gorgeous bluff views and easy access to Myrick, Hixon trails, and UW-L. Balances 1931-character with modern functionality in one of La Crosse's most-desired areas. Kitchen and main bath have been completely remodeled. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large dining & updated spaces. Massive upper bedroom w/original hardwoods. Clean, dry basement offers extra bathroom, workbench, & pantry, plus additional finish-able 930 sq ft. New water softener, R/O system, and cleaned HVAC system. Air quality monitors will show no mold, low allergen and low radon throughout all levels of the home. Dream 3+ car garage w/2,000 sq ft of space, 220 service, lighting, heat & insulated loft. Over $30k in improvements. Home warranty & inspection included.