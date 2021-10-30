3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $245,000

Energy efficient & room to grow in this like new home! Movies & game time will be a blast in the large living room. Holiday baking will be here soon & this kitchen will give you plenty of room to make all the goodies! If you love entertaining you will enjoy the kitchen open to the dining area that gives room to gather. Patio doors that lead to the oversized back deck & yard. Fall weather will make you want to have a bon fire in the back yard! No more scraping the snow off the vehicles w/2.5 car garage! Additional off street parking as well. Master bedroom w/private bathroom & dual closets! Need more room? Finish the lower level! 2 egress windows gives you room for more bedrooms or family rooms & stubbed for a 3rd bath. Framed Laundry room, mechanical room & bathroom give you a great start!