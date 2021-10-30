Energy efficient & room to grow in this like new home! Movies & game time will be a blast in the large living room. Holiday baking will be here soon & this kitchen will give you plenty of room to make all the goodies! If you love entertaining you will enjoy the kitchen open to the dining area that gives room to gather. Patio doors that lead to the oversized back deck & yard. Fall weather will make you want to have a bon fire in the back yard! No more scraping the snow off the vehicles w/2.5 car garage! Additional off street parking as well. Master bedroom w/private bathroom & dual closets! Need more room? Finish the lower level! 2 egress windows gives you room for more bedrooms or family rooms & stubbed for a 3rd bath. Framed Laundry room, mechanical room & bathroom give you a great start!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A South Side icon comes back to life today, when new owner Matt Thornton opens South Lanes Pizza at its new location at 1501 S. Losey Blvd. in…
Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Nei…
The city of La Crosse announced Thursday that three young adults have been arrested in the theft and damage to the Hatched Baby sculpture in S…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
For 26 years the Rotary Lights Project has always taken pride in the fact that there has never been any vandalism or theft in Riverside Park.
A 19-year-old was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly putting a knife against a child’s throat.
A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault. Davidlee S. Godfrey faces …
A La Crosse man was injured in a motorcycle versus delivery truck crash on State Hwy. 27 at the south edge of Liberty Pole in the town of Fran…
“We say it takes a village to raise a child, but not everyone has access to a support network,” said Sarah Mumaw-Flury. Respite providers like…
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.