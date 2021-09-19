 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath, 2+ car garage in Crowley Subdivision! Fall in love with open concept living & hardwood floors! Kitchen w/granite countertops, & breakfast bar perfect for those quick meals. Great space for dining that blends into the living room which is full of natural light. Remodeled main bath has marble sink/countertop, plus lovely travertine tile shower/tub area. 2 sizeable bedrooms on the main floor, while upstairs you will find a spacious area the length of the home, perfect for a Master Suite w/sitting room/office area. Lower level is freshly finished w/full 2nd bath plus egress window if you decide to add a bedroom. Newer mechanicals, foam insulation, irrigation system, brand new triple pane windows, electrical, landscaping & more! All this home needs is you!

