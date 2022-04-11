3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

Charming ranch with a great floor plan! Super spacious living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and stone surround. Sunny and bright home that allows for some fantastic views of sunsets and migratory bird watching! Cozy 4 seasons sunroom off back of home offers additional living and entrance to a stamped concrete patio and backyard full of potential! The home is situated in a perfect location - close to everything yet has a country feel! Lower level is unfinished but WOW - there is potential for great expansion! Once you step inside, you see this home is not your ordinary ranch home... a MUST SEE!