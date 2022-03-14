 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

Doesn't get much better than this 3 bedroom, 2 bath delightful, well taken care of south-side home. There's a bright and sunny living room with a natural fireplace, a nice dining area separating the living room from the family room, so a great layout for entertaining. Off the back family room, is a large newer partially composite deck to relax and appreciate your nice fenced-in backyard, rock-lined flower beds to hold many perennials. Enjoy your galley-style kitchen that will make your cooking a delight. Home also offers main floor master bedroom, main floor laundry, some original hardwood flooring, 2.5 car garage, partially finished basement, plus so much more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News