3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $270,000

Get ready to fall in love with all the charm this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod has to offer! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the perfect location close to UWL, Myrick Park, and Hixon Forest. Offers a park-like backyard, original hard-wood floors in fantastic condition, built in shelves, working wood-burning fireplace, and lots of natural light. Over-sized kitchen/dining area with tons of cabinet and counter top space is perfect for cooking or entertaining your guests. All appliances included in the sale and rest easy knowing a home warranty has been paid through 7/31/22 which can be transferred to a new owner. Set up your private showing today, and you won't be disappointed!