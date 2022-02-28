 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $295,000

In this comfortable family house, on a .82 acre flat lot, is where you'll want to make lifelong memories! Come home to a bright living room, cozy family room with a brand new gas fireplace, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (1 full and 2 half baths), and a mudroom fit for Wisconsin weather. The three season room gives you front-row seats to the wildlife spectacle taking place daily in the private backyard. A 2 car detached garage, in addition to the 2 car attached garage, will fit all your toys, big and small. Location-wise, you are minutes from everything important, but with a ''country'' feel, not to mention you can walk to North Woods International school. These sellers enjoyed it for 30 years!

