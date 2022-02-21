 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $299,900

Beautiful, split-level home, tucked into the bluffs at the end of a cul de sac for additional privacy. Upon entering you'll be greeted by a staircase going up to the main living level. You'll find a spacious open concept, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and large windows flooding the home with light. This well maintained and updated home has newer flooring, large kitchen with loads of storage and an eat in kitchen. Large Master suite has private bath and a walk out to a private deck. Fully finished lower level features an updated family room, laundry room, and additional bonus room for exercise or crafting. Beautifully landscaped yard for entertaining, outdoor enjoyment, pets. Extensive updates throughout the home, windows, doors, updated bathroom vanities, appliances, and much more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News