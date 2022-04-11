3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $299,900

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH RANCH WITH AN AMAZING VIEW OF GRANDDAD'S BLUFF! MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH EVERYTHING ON ONE LEVEL, DINE-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS AS WELL AS FIRST FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND HIS/HERS CLOSETS! PLENTY OF STORAGE. MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW UPDATED CUSTOM KITCHEN, TWO MAIN FLOOR BATHS COMPLETELY REMODELED AND NEW BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING. OVER-SIZED TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE & LARGE FENCED YARD. NOT IN THE FLOOD ZONE! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS!