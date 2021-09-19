3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $299,900

DESIGNED & BUILT BY RENOWNED LOCAL ARCHITECT CARL SCHUBERT AS HIS PERSONAL RESIDENCE IN 1941-ONE OF THE FIRST HOMES EAST OF LOSEY IN THIS QUIET/SLOW TRAFFIC SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD W/VIEW OF GRANDAD BLUFF. FEATURES: UPDATED KITCHEN (ISLAND, CORIAN, CERAMIC, STAINLESS APPLCS), SPACIOUS MN FLR FAMILY RM (NEWER HRDWDS, BUILT-INS), FORMAL LR (NATURAL FIREPLACE W/MARBLE, CROWN MOLDING), SCREEN PORCH W/BUILT IN GRILL & VIEW OF BLUFF, FUN/PERIOD STYLE FORMAL DR (CERAMIC, WINONA STONE PLANTER), MUDROOM W/BUILT-INS, BATH EACH LEVEL (CERAMIC), 3 BRS UP (DUAL CLOSET, HRDWDS), REC RM (WAINSCOTING), DEN/GUEST BR 2 + CAR EXTRA DEEP, WINONA STONE EXTERIOR, FENCED YARD (MATURE TREES, STONE PATHWAYS, SPRING TO FALL PERINNIAL GARDENS. WATCH THE GLOW OF THE SUNSETS OFF THE BLUFF & NEW YEARS FIREWORKS!