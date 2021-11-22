 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $305,900

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $305,900

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home located in a quiet cul de sac with one of the city's picturesque views of Grandad bluff. Large living room with wood fireplace. Dining room with built-in china hutch. Stainless steel appliances. Original wood floors. Main floor washer/dryer. Four season porch in back of house with new carpet. Large front porch to relax on in summer months or watch the New Years Eve fireworks. Established perennial gardens. Fenced in back yard. One and a half car garage. Furnace and A/C inspected every 6 months. New water heater, siding, roof and newer windows. Within walking distance of Emerson, Blessed Sacrament, Congregational Preschool, UW-L and hiking trails.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News