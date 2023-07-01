CHARMING 2-STORY TOWNHOME FEATURES: OPEN CONCEPT GREAT RM W/LOVELY FIREPLACE (DISPLAY/TV SPACE), MODERN KITCHEN (2-TIER BREAKFAST BAR, QUARTZ, STAINLESS APPLCS, SUBWAY TILE), AMPLE DINING, CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY, SOLID SIX PANEL DRS, 9' CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MN FLR BR, COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY MORNING COFFEE, ENERGY EFFICIENT, ATTACHED GARAGE W/BUILT-IN STORAGE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: SNOW REMOVAL, LAWN CARE, ON-SITE MAINTENANCE, NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY CENTER (HOST YOUR OWN PARTY OR BUSINESS MTG), FITNESS CENTER-FULLY EQUIPPED; SKIP THE GYM MEMBERSHIP, BBQ/PICNIC PATIO). EVERYTHING IS WITHIN REACH: DINING, WALKING TRAILS, UNIVERSITIES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING & MORE! NO MORE SHOVELING OR MOWING-IT'S TIME TO ENJOY SIMPLE LIFE IN THE 5TH WARD CONDO TOWNHOMES!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OSHKOSH, Wis. – On Friday evening, Trinity Horstman, a 17-year-old from Onalaska, swept the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023 among a field …
Prosecutors have identified the 16-year-old male accused in the June 14 homicide of a child in La Crosse.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man who taught youth music lessons part-time at the La Crosse YMCA was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit C…
I can see it now, the mayor, the homeless czar and all their cronies at city hall sitting around the council chamber wringing their hands wond…
A recent flurry of new women-owned businesses in downtown Galesville continued this week with Thursday’s opening of The Groovy Grind cafe at 1…