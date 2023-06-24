CHARMING 2-STORY TOWNHOME FEATURES: OPEN CONCEPT GREAT RM W/LOVELY FIREPLACE (DISPLAY/TV SPACE), MODERN KITCHEN (2-TIER BREAKFAST BAR, QUARTZ, STAINLESS APPLCS, SUBWAY TILE), AMPLE DINING, CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY, SOLID SIX PANEL DRS, 9' CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MN FLR BR, COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY MORNING COFFEE, ENERGY EFFICIENT, ATTACHED GARAGE W/BUILT-IN STORAGE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: SNOW REMOVAL, LAWN CARE, ON-SITE MAINTENANCE, NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY CENTER (HOST YOUR OWN PARTY OR BUSINESS MTG), FITNESS CENTER-FULLY EQUIPPED; SKIP THE GYM MEMBERSHIP, BBQ/PICNIC PATIO). EVERYTHING IS WITHIN REACH: DINING, WALKING TRAILS, UNIVERSITIES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING & MORE! NO MORE SHOVELING OR MOWING-IT'S TIME TO ENJOY SIMPLE LIFE IN THE 5TH WARD CONDO TOWNHOMES!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $329,900
