3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $369,900

Modern architecture designed by owner back in 1987 is exactly what everyone is looking for today.clean lines, white cabinetry and countertops,authentic mexican tile floors & vaulted ceilings in kitchen with skylight. Floor to ceiling windows everywhere, sliding glass doors on west wall walks out to wrap around deck that spans from dining room to master bedroom!.Split level home was truly designed for 2021 mid century modern architectural fans!located in a private cul-de-sac surrounded by woods and wildlife on 4.22 acres. 2 tax parcels . stove is brand new.