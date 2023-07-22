Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan with a bonus flex room for possible extra bedroom, office or den. Custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters and stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a with walk-in closet & walk-in shower. This unit features sound deadening-insulated glass, large patio and covered front porch. Great tree-lined views out the back. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer. Hurry there is still time to customize colors and flooring. Scheduled for late fall completion .
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $369,900
