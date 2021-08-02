3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,900

Stunning 3 Br, 3.5 bath brick colonial in popular Crowley Addition near the University and in the Historic District. You will love the gorgeous updated kitchen designed by LR Ross featuring GE Cafe appliances. Formal living room with gas fireplace and dining room with corner hutches. New master bedroom suite with walk in closet and bath. A door from the master bedroom leads to a veranda. New main floor office/family area with tons of built in cabinets. Sunny breakfast room off the kitchen. Lower level family room with full bath. All newer Marvin windows and throughout. New furnace and air. Paver patio with hot tub. Fenced yard and 2 Car gar. See this one today!!