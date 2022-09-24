3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $419,200

Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan with a bonus a finished lower with large family room, additional bedroom and full bath. Custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a large walk-in closet, dual sink & walk-in shower. This unit features over-sized garage, sound deadening-insulated glass, good-sized covered rear patio and covered front porch. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.