 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $525,000

Waterfront Nakomis Avenue Ranch in bay setting with private dock and access to the Black River and Mississippi River. Imagine summers kayaking or boating with ease. Corner lot location with oversized heated/AC garage for the auto enthusiast. Wonderful sunroom, formal dining room, his and her closets in the master bedroom, main floor laundry, and plenty of storage. Newer roof, hot water heater, and updates to full bath. Home is being sold as is, per the seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News