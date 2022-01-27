Opportunity to build some equity in this south side bungalow. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Home needs some renovations, but potential. Vinyl siding, circuit breakers, newer boiler. Home has a partial basement. Deep lot. 1 car detached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last July, Micquel Jackson was thrilled to open his clothing store, a long held dream put on pause due to struggles with mental health, illite…
Three people have been arrested what the La Crosse Police Department describes as the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city’s history.
A bench warrant has been issued for a 45-year-old La Crosse man accused of punching a man during a dispute that was reportedly triggered by a …
A 24-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple drug charges after police reportedly found drugs in a La Crosse hotel room where she was staying.
Police say a Milwaukee man charged Wednesday in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter told investigators he wanted to teach his children about gun safety before inadvertently firing the weapon.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
GALESVILLE — A year after she and her husband bought Galesville’s six-lane bowling alley and bar, Angela Kelly says they’ve learned a lot whil…
The redevelopment of La Crosse's former Kmart site became more of a reality after the site's new name — "Copper Rocks" — was unveiled at an op…
The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Ruth and Mike Stump of Tomah plan to open a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel this fall on the North Side of Tomah.