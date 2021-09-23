 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $84,900

Was a Duplex for many years! Was CONVERTED back to single family by City of la Crosse because it has not been used as a duplex for several years. Separate heating, electric is together for both units, 1 hot water heater, central air for larger unit. Back deck. Enclosed heated front porch on larger unit.PROPERTY BEING SOLD ''AS IS'' SELLER IS PERSONAL REP., NO RECR. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, buyer and buyer's agent to verify.

