3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $849,900

A house like no other. This classic colonial received a complete gut and addition in 2015. Open concept kitchen, dining, living room with south facing windows. The craftsmanship and finishes are top notch. Original and restored trim and leaded glass windows. Custom wood-burning fireplace in family room. A kitchen for a culinary enthusiast. High end appliances including a commercial grade hood. Master bedroom oasis with gorgeous views of the bluffs and tranquil bath with steam shower. Master closet offers pass through into 2nd floor laundry room. 2 additional bedrooms with full bath complete the 2nd floor. Finished theater and rec room in basement. Whole house savant media system. Private yard with sunken fire pit, patio, and putting green. 3 car heated/cooled garage w/ attached dog kennel.