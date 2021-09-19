Sprawling 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Located in an area of fine homes on a fenced 1/2 acre lot. Great features of this open concept home include hardwood floors, main floor family room, main floor laundry room, gas fireplaceand an abundance of storage. Finished lower level with a bonus room. Oversized 3 car attached garage. Super location just minutes to any shopping you may want. Check this out before it is gone. Home Inspection on file. Please review before writing offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Medary - $344,900
