3 Bedroom Home in Medary - $425,000

Peaceful, country living within 10 minutes of LaCrosse, West Salem, & Onalaska. Nestled between bluffs, sitting on 6.5 acres, this home has a 30x36 pole shed/garage with a new electric door and bright LED lights. It is wired for a generator and could house additional cars. 1 of the 2 attached garage stalls has a coated flooring. All are heated by a brand new wood burner which also heats the home, water & heated floors on lower level. Electric and fuel oil heat systems as well. Beautiful scenery out every window. Good hunting. Deer and turkey are regular guests. New large fenced area. Rain gutters and snow guards have been recently added to the metal roof. Stairway is one of a kind, or you can always take the elevator. Radon mitigation system installed a year ago. This property has it all!