3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $149,900

Wonderful three bed, two bath home with a fantastic open layout located in picturesque Brice Prairie! This home features a spacious kitchen and dining room with access to the backyard, as well as a large living room with wood burning fireplace. In the master suite you will find a walk in closet, and en suite bathroom with garden tub. This home also features two additional bedrooms and an additional full bath. In the expansive backyard you will find a newly stained deck, dog kennel and garden shed. Newer roof and furnace. (This is an ''as-is'' sale)