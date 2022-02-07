3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $179,900

Bring your decorating ideas! Make this 3 bedroom, 1+ bathrm, 2-car detached garage, ranch style home in attractive heart of Onalaska neighborhd your very own! Bright, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ pantry closet. Loads of storage & room to expand. Updated tub/shower surround, updated electrical meter & circuit breaker box. Convenient to schools, recreation, shopping. Cute curb appeal, white vinyl siding & pick apples in your own backyd. All electric utilities, nice yard, flat driveway w/extra driveway parking. Unfinished basement offers laundry hookups, toilet & basic shower head are in place & ready for your finishing touches. Enjoy plenty of room for BBQ-ing, a basketball hoop, skateboarding & other fun on your flat concrete driveway. Offers due by 5 pm Sun., presenting to sellers Monday.