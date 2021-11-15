3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900

Ranch-style house in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of parks and Lake Onalaska! Newer windows in living room. Updated flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Original oak tongue-in-groove flooring in living room, hall and bedrooms can be sanded to pristine condition. Sit on the back deck and enjoy nature all around you, including the majestic homestead trees! Fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances 2016, furnace with humidifier 2019, A/C 2018, new roof, new breaker box. This is an estate for sale by the family and is an ''As Is, Where Is'' sale. W8335 Woodview Dr and contiguous lot at W8332 North Shore Dr are being sold together. Please allow up to 3 business days for offer review by estate attorney.