3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900

Centrally located ranch home w/flowing semi-open concept floor plan & large rear yard--steps away from Northern Hills Elementary School. This well maintained home offers attractive partial brick exterior and is situated on 1/3 acre lot. Main floor features: bright & cheery living/dining room combo (new attractive modern flooring & fixtures), kitchen w/functional design (built-in secretariat, appliances included), 3 well proportioned bedrooms & full bath (shower over tub). The lower level offers finished den/office space, plus plenty of room for additional living space to be easily finished, leaving ample storage space. Additional features: many newer windows, updated mechanicals, circuit breakers, lg. fenced yard, 2 car attached garage, low traffic street. Nice ranch in great location