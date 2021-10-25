 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900

Centrally located ranch home w/flowing semi-open concept floor plan & large rear yard--steps away from Northern Hills Elementary School. This well maintained home offers attractive partial brick exterior and is situated on 1/3 acre lot. Main floor features: bright & cheery living/dining room combo (new attractive modern flooring & fixtures), kitchen w/functional design (built-in secretariat, appliances included), 3 well proportioned bedrooms & full bath (shower over tub). The lower level offers finished den/office space, plus plenty of room for additional living space to be easily finished, leaving ample storage space. Additional features: many newer windows, updated mechanicals, circuit breakers, lg. fenced yard, 2 car attached garage, low traffic street. Nice ranch in great location

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News