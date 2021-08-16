Peaceful living on Brice Prairie! Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Enjoy rural living, energy efficiency and low taxes! This home offers an open concept, a spacious rec room in lower level with a non conforming 4th bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee in the pine 4 season room and end your day in a Jacuzzi hot tub! Fenced in half acre lot. New roof, leaf filter system, hvac system and vinyl floors! Main level laundry and walk in tub. Ramp can stay or be removed depending on buyers needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900
