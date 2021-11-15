 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $199,900

Brand new Kitchen, Bedroom and flooring on the main floor is just some of the highlights of this Home. Kitchen features custom cabinetry and Granite countertops Entire back yard is fenced. Both garage and house have metal roofs. Park in the driveway off 9th St. or use the garage and driveway on Madison.

